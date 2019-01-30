Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Receives $20.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $19.00 target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $16.75 in a report on Monday, December 10th.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $100,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,966. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,139.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,050 shares of company stock worth $259,368. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HT stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $726.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 3rd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,730 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

