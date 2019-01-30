Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 340 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elefante Mark B lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 8,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 9,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.23.

In other news, insider William King sold 53,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $5,430,930.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,645 shares of company stock worth $11,269,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/heritage-investors-management-corp-sells-340-shares-of-danaher-co-dhr.html.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.