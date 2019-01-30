Helmerich & Payne (HP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $740.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million.

HP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.17. 32,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,072. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,028.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.72.

In other news, VP John R. Bell sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $782,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Lennox sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $415,272.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

