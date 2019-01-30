Head to Head Review: FMC (FMC) vs. Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT)

FMC (NYSE:FMC) and Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FMC and Liquidmetal Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 0 1 12 0 2.92 Liquidmetal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

FMC currently has a consensus price target of $102.27, suggesting a potential upside of 26.89%. Given FMC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FMC is more favorable than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

FMC has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidmetal Technologies has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and Liquidmetal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 22.28% 26.26% 8.07% Liquidmetal Technologies -1,094.89% -12.73% -11.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of FMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of FMC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.7% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FMC pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Liquidmetal Technologies does not pay a dividend. FMC pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FMC and Liquidmetal Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $2.88 billion 3.77 $535.80 million $2.71 29.74 Liquidmetal Technologies $320,000.00 430.25 -$8.68 million N/A N/A

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Summary

FMC beats Liquidmetal Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The FMC Lithium segment manufactures lithium for use in batteries, polymers, pharmaceuticals, greases and lubricants, glass and ceramics, and other industrial uses. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines. The company also provides liquidmetal alloys for use in the medical/dental, automotive, non-consumer electronics, and sporting equipment. Its products related to medical devices include specialized blades, clamps, tissue suturing components, dental devices, and general surgery devices, as well as tissue manipulation devices and orthopedic instruments utilized for implant surgery procedures. In addition, the company offers sporting goods, including golf clubs, tennis rackets, archery, sporting arms, and scuba equipment; and leisure products, such as watchcases and knives. Further, it sells tooling and prototyping parts, such as demonstration parts and test samples for customers with products in development; and partners with third-party manufacturers and licensees to develop and commercialize liquidmetal alloy products. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

