HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in HD Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 468,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,031,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HD Supply by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 924,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,419,000 after buying an additional 759,863 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in HD Supply by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 62,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HDS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of HD Supply stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. 2,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,775. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $46.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 38.09%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,095,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $41,559,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,849,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 292,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,939.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,545 shares of company stock worth $123,065,335 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

