HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IsoRay (ISR)

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday.

ISR stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. IsoRay has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

