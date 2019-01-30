Hayden Royal LLC Takes $342,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $100.07.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

