Hayden Royal LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $898,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Loop Capital set a $122.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $260.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $127.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.35 and a 1 year high of $281.48.

Mohawk Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 9,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $987,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $95,581.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 216,046 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,264 in the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/hayden-royal-llc-takes-313000-position-in-mohawk-industries-inc-mhk.html.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.