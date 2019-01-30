Hayden Royal LLC Buys Shares of 4,771 Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $765,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,824.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,338. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

NYSE:WM opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $78.39 and a one year high of $95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

