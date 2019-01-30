Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on February 15th

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $109.60.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $521,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $598,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 713,570 shares of company stock valued at $69,562,482. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

