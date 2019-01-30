Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 10.30 (HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:HL opened at GBX 1,679.50 ($21.95) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,258 ($16.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,935 ($25.28).
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,680 ($21.95) to GBX 1,675 ($21.89) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,701.70 ($22.24).
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.
