Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $547,000 Position in General Motors (GM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 67.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 110,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,449 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in General Motors by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 61,723 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in General Motors by 62.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 222,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 85,458 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $38.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Nomura dropped coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.68.

GM stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

