Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,605 SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 128,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $123.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $111.06 and a one year high of $129.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

