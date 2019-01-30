Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Raises Position in Bruker Co. (BRKR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bruker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,210,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,550,000 after buying an additional 101,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,210,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,550,000 after buying an additional 101,913 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,055,000 after buying an additional 496,259 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 4,114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,014,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,392,000 after buying an additional 1,966,906 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,259,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after buying an additional 133,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.24. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

