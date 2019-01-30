Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,791 Exelon Co. (EXC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,791 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Man Group plc raised its position in Exelon by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,102,652 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $266,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Exelon by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,113,684 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $485,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,676 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032,339 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $176,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,983 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Exelon by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,759,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $120,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $47.40.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

