Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, November 9th. FBR & Co set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Rebecca Blalock bought 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,879 shares of company stock valued at $159,432 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 33.99 and a quick ratio of 33.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $24.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

