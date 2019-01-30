Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,210,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,224,000 after acquiring an additional 437,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,210,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,224,000 after acquiring an additional 437,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,863,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,798,000 after acquiring an additional 200,309 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 15.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,720,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,799,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,605,000 after acquiring an additional 500,007 shares in the last quarter.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

HBI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. 1,319,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,465. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 85.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $203,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,343.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 61,600 shares of company stock worth $940,079 and have sold 77,803 shares worth $1,171,521. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

