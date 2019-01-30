Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a therapeutically driven, development stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing recombinant human enzymes for the infertility, ophthalmology, and oncology communities. The company’s broad product development portfolio, including expected near- and long-term product offerings, is based on intellectual property covering the family of human enzymes known as hyaluronidases. The company’s initial products are being developed to offer safer and purer alternatives toexisting slaughterhouse derived extracts that carry risks of pathogen contamination, immunogenicity, and toxicity. The commercialization of Halozyme’s highly versatile enzyme technology within proven markets will enable the company to positively impact the quality of medicine. “

HALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.86.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.09. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $21,690,000. AXA increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 428,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,485,000 after acquiring an additional 48,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 277,953 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

