Halma (HLMA) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital downgraded Halma to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised Halma to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report on Friday, January 25th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,394.17 ($18.22).

LON HLMA opened at GBX 1,406 ($18.37) on Tuesday. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 956.50 ($12.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,341 ($17.52).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a GBX 6.11 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

