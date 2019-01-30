Halliburton (HAL) Position Cut by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 101,433 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $232,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,787 shares of company stock worth $404,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.65.

Shares of HAL opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

