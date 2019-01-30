HalalChain Hits Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million (HLC)

HalalChain (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. HalalChain has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $244,011.00 worth of HalalChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HalalChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, CoinBene, ZB.COM and Allcoin. During the last seven days, HalalChain has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.01902964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00177471 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00204374 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029059 BTC.

About HalalChain

HalalChain’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. HalalChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. The Reddit community for HalalChain is /r/halalchain . HalalChain’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The official website for HalalChain is www.hlc.com

Buying and Selling HalalChain

HalalChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinBene, Coinnest, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HalalChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HalalChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HalalChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

