Hackspace Capital 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (HAC)

Hackspace Capital (CURRENCY:HAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Hackspace Capital has traded flat against the dollar. One Hackspace Capital token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hackspace Capital has a market capitalization of $298,562.00 and $0.00 worth of Hackspace Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hackspace Capital alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.90 or 0.10890453 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000019 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00027581 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00001044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Hackspace Capital Profile

HAC is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. Hackspace Capital’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,468,764 tokens. Hackspace Capital’s official message board is medium.com/@hackspacecap . The official website for Hackspace Capital is hackspace.capital . Hackspace Capital’s official Twitter account is @hackspacecap and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hackspace Capital Token Trading

Hackspace Capital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hackspace Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hackspace Capital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hackspace Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hackspace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hackspace Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.