GWM Advisors LLC Invests $2.50 Million in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (VOOG)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 45.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 136.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 36.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 63.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 1,546.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 55,688 shares during the period.

VOOG opened at $140.70 on Wednesday. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $149.28.

