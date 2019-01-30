GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in VANGUARD IX FUN/MID-CAP GR ETF (VOT)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/MID-CAP GR ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD IX FUN/MID-CAP GR ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/MID-CAP GR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/MID-CAP GR ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/MID-CAP GR ETF in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/MID-CAP GR ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/MID-CAP GR ETF by 123.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. VANGUARD IX FUN/MID-CAP GR ETF has a 12-month low of $111.78 and a 12-month high of $143.97.

About VANGUARD IX FUN/MID-CAP GR ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

