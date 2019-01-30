GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 345,831 Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 345,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Summit Hotel Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,564,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,618 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,685,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after purchasing an additional 760,506 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $15.75.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.18 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 16.76%. Summit Hotel Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp set a $13.00 price objective on Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,001,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,363,109.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

