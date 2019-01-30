GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/INTL DIVID APPRECIA (VIGI)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/INTL DIVID APPRECIA (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of VANGUARD WHITEH/INTL DIVID APPRECIA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/INTL DIVID APPRECIA by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in VANGUARD WHITEH/INTL DIVID APPRECIA in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in VANGUARD WHITEH/INTL DIVID APPRECIA in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in VANGUARD WHITEH/INTL DIVID APPRECIA in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in VANGUARD WHITEH/INTL DIVID APPRECIA in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000.

VIGI opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. VANGUARD WHITEH/INTL DIVID APPRECIA has a 1-year low of $55.61 and a 1-year high of $69.39.

