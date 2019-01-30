Grupo TMM SAB (GTMAY) vs. Euronav (EURN) Head to Head Comparison

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Grupo TMM SAB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and Euronav’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo TMM SAB $130.70 million 0.27 $70.36 million N/A N/A Euronav $600.02 million 2.02 -$110.25 million ($0.65) -11.74

Grupo TMM SAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Euronav.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo TMM SAB has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grupo TMM SAB and Euronav, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo TMM SAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav 0 2 6 0 2.75

Euronav has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.89%. Given Euronav’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Euronav is more favorable than Grupo TMM SAB.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo TMM SAB 131.54% 0.41% 0.23% Euronav -18.38% -6.17% -3.50%

Summary

Euronav beats Grupo TMM SAB on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo TMM SAB Company Profile

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 39 vessels, which included product and chemical tankers, harbor tugs, and various offshore supply vessels. The company also provides ship repair services through two floating drydocks with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons each; port agent services to vessel owners and operators in the Mexican ports; and warehousing and bonded warehousing facility management services, as well as operates the Tuxpan, Tampico, and Acapulco port facilities. In addition, it offers logistics services, including consulting, analytical, and logistics outsourcing; logistics network analysis; logistics information process design; intermodal transport; supply chain and logistics management; product handling and repackaging; local pre-assembly; container maintenance and repair; and inbound and outbound distribution using various transportation modes to automobile manufacturers and retailers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

