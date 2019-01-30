Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) Insider Donald E. Gibson Buys 703 Shares

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) insider Donald E. Gibson bought 703 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $21,771.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,782. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GCBC stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 31.96%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 122,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) Insider Donald E. Gibson Buys 703 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/greene-county-bancorp-gcbc-insider-donald-e-gibson-buys-703-shares.html.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.