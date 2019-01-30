Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD) Trading Down 2.9%

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.67. Approximately 950,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,806,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Green Organic Dutchman in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

