Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.36 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 7.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 284,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/gradient-capital-advisors-llc-has-8-36-million-stake-in-spdr-bloomberg-barclays-investment-grade-floating-rate-etf-flrn.html.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.