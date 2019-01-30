Graco (GGG) Issues Earnings Results

Graco (NYSE:GGG) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 43.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. Graco has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Graco by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,715,000 after purchasing an additional 265,581 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Graco by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Graco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 823,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 73,645 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

