GoPro (GPRO) Shares Gap Up to $4.82

Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.82. GoPro shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 5641815 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get GoPro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $723.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.45%. The company had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in GoPro by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in GoPro by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “GoPro (GPRO) Shares Gap Up to $4.82” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/gopro-gpro-shares-gap-up-to-4-82.html.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.