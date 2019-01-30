Goldcorp Inc. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (GG)

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goldcorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Goldcorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Goldcorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Scotiabank set a $13.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of GG opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Goldcorp has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,100,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 775,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 756,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.