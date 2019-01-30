Gold Resource Co. (GORO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0017 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th.

Gold Resource has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GORO opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

