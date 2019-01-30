Gold Bits Coin (GBC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19,548.00

Gold Bits Coin (CURRENCY:GBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Gold Bits Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Gold Bits Coin has a market capitalization of $20.78 million and $19,548.00 worth of Gold Bits Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Bits Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00005642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.01893161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00176370 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00204572 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029081 BTC.

About Gold Bits Coin

Gold Bits Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,968,611 tokens. Gold Bits Coin’s official message board is blog.goldbitscoin.com . The official website for Gold Bits Coin is goldbitscoin.com . Gold Bits Coin’s official Twitter account is @GoldBitsCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gold Bits Coin

Gold Bits Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Bits Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Bits Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Bits Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

