GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $440,946.00 and $3,597.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00003650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000383 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00002468 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,299,467 coins and its circulating supply is 3,474,480 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

