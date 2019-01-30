Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Nucor Co. (NUE) Stock

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nucor by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Nucor had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

