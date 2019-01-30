Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $601,000 Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 8.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,913,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,888,000 after purchasing an additional 533,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,568,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 63,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,568,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 63,573 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,704,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,257,000 after purchasing an additional 326,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,814,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80,562 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

MGP opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.24. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.53 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.05%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

