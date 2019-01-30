Gentex (GNTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $453.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.41 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Gentex updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Gentex stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 131,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,722. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $25.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $59,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,558.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,889,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,668,000 after buying an additional 2,008,953 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Gentex by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 51,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gentex by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 107,810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 5,326.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 941,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

