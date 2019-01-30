Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.22

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 10069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

GNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $314.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

