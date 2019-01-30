GCM Resources PLC (LON:GCM) shares shot up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.75 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41). 3,613,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 570% from the average session volume of 538,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.35).

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “corporate” rating on shares of GCM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

GCM Resources (LON:GCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 30th. The company reported GBX (6.10) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/gcm-resources-gcm-shares-up-15-9.html.

About GCM Resources (LON:GCM)

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.