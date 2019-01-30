FY2019 EPS Estimates for W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Boosted by Gabelli

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W W Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 28th. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $18.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.60. Gabelli also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2020 earnings at $19.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GWW. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.01.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $296.16 on Wednesday. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $247.17 and a 1 year high of $372.06. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. FMR LLC increased its stake in W W Grainger by 94.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 673,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W W Grainger by 59.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,161,000 after purchasing an additional 192,292 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in W W Grainger by 32.5% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 759,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,332 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W W Grainger by 12.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,213,000 after purchasing an additional 133,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 43.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after purchasing an additional 121,141 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

