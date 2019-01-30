FY2019 Earnings Forecast for BHP Group PLC (BBL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report issued on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Investec upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of BBL opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in BHP Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

