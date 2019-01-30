FY2018 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,628,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $391,779,000 after purchasing an additional 462,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,628,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,779,000 after buying an additional 462,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,238,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $67,941,000 after acquiring an additional 974,014 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 835.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,060,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $71,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $66,952,000 after buying an additional 62,784 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

