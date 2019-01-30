FY2018 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc Reduced by SunTrust Banks (EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $5.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.79. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EOG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

NYSE EOG opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2,366.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $235,862.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $291,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

