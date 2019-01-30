FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Issued By National Bank Financial (FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $17.27 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($20.70) EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $15.52 EPS.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$11.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$14.60 by C($3.38). The firm had revenue of C$5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.49 billion.

FFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$650.00 to C$625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$750.00 to C$725.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$770.00 to C$720.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$707.50.

Shares of FFH opened at C$626.01 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 1 year low of C$565.99 and a 1 year high of C$788.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

