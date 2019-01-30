Funko Inc (FNKO) Position Increased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Funko were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 18.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Funko by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 213.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 57,455 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 target price on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $838.67 million, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.48. Funko Inc has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.07 million. Funko had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Funko’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 10,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

