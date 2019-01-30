Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd (FCIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31 on March 1st

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd (LON:FCIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON FCIF opened at GBX 86.92 ($1.14) on Wednesday. Funding Circle SME Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 100.75 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.41).
Separately, Liberum Capital lowered Funding Circle SME Income Fund to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 89 ($1.16) in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
