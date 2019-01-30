FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 14.57%.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FS Bancorp (FSBW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/fs-bancorp-fsbw-releases-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.