FS Bancorp (FSBW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 14.57%.
Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $66.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 5th.
FS Bancorp Company Profile
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.
Featured Article: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.