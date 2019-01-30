freenet (FNTN) PT Set at €21.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

FNTN has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, equinet set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.08 ($28.00).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded up €0.73 ($0.85) on Wednesday, hitting €18.60 ($21.63). 575,372 shares of the company traded hands. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.